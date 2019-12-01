Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS DANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS W. DANTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS W. DANTE Notice
DANTE
LOUIS W.
Age 94, on November 29, 2019 of Chestnut Hill. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. (nee Gavaghan). Devoted father of Patricia A. Schneider (Robert) and Mary Louise Hughes (Donald); loving grandfather of Christina Schneider Hemm (Ryan), Kevin Hughes (Rose), Steven Schneider, and Jane Hughes. Relatives and friends may call at JACOB F. RUTH, 8413 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, Thursday, Dec. 5th 6:30-8:30 P.M. A Visitation will also be held Friday, Dec. 6th, 9 A.M. at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 399 Market St., #102, Phila., PA 19106 or Crossroads Hospice, 523 Plymouth Rd., Suite 225, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now