Age 94, on November 29, 2019 of Chestnut Hill. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. (nee Gavaghan). Devoted father of Patricia A. Schneider (Robert) and Mary Louise Hughes (Donald); loving grandfather of Christina Schneider Hemm (Ryan), Kevin Hughes (Rose), Steven Schneider, and Jane Hughes. Relatives and friends may call at JACOB F. RUTH, 8413 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, Thursday, Dec. 5th 6:30-8:30 P.M. A Visitation will also be held Friday, Dec. 6th, 9 A.M. at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 399 Market St., #102, Phila., PA 19106 or Crossroads Hospice, 523 Plymouth Rd., Suite 225, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019