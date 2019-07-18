Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE RUFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE A. (Pettit) RUFFIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE A. (Pettit) RUFFIN Notice
RUFFIN
LOUISE A. (nee Pettit)
89, formerly of Philadelphia, PA died on Monday, July 15, 2019. Wife of the late John Ruffin, mother of the late Fr. Donald J. Mills; she is survived by her children, Christopher, Timothy, and Jennifer Mills and Melissa Ruffin; grand-mother of Christopher Harley Mills and several grand-children; former wife of Donald J. Mills, Sr.
The Ruffin family wishes to thank her guardian, Rosalind Karlin, Esq., and the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice of Meadowbrook, PA for the care she received.
Visitation at VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Saturday, July 20th from 10:15-11:00 A.M. Graveside service at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA at 11:30 A.M. Please dress casual for services due to extreme heat.
Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.