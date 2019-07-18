|
|
RUFFIN
LOUISE A. (nee Pettit)
89, formerly of Philadelphia, PA died on Monday, July 15, 2019. Wife of the late John Ruffin, mother of the late Fr. Donald J. Mills; she is survived by her children, Christopher, Timothy, and Jennifer Mills and Melissa Ruffin; grand-mother of Christopher Harley Mills and several grand-children; former wife of Donald J. Mills, Sr.
The Ruffin family wishes to thank her guardian, Rosalind Karlin, Esq., and the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice of Meadowbrook, PA for the care she received.
Visitation at VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Saturday, July 20th from 10:15-11:00 A.M. Graveside service at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, PA at 11:30 A.M. Please dress casual for services due to extreme heat.
Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019