CAVALIERE

LOUISE (nee Rossi)

Beloved wife of Renato and loving mother of Renee left this earth on April 11, 2019. She was 94. Born in Delair NJ to Faustina Santoro and Lazzaro Rossi; sister of the late Al Rossi, Helen Ivens, Rose Valentini, Dee Gotta, Annie Sambucci, Andy Rossi, and Anthony Rossi. Raised in Phila. from the age of 9 months by her Godparents, Carmela and Vincent Rossi. Foster sister of the late Rosie Ianelli, Charles Rossi, Lena Cepparulo, Jennie Cepparulo, and Margaret Cappalatti. She will be reunited in heaven with her best friends Pauline Tassone, Santina Angelotti, and Millie Micciolo.

Relatives, friends, and neighbors are invited to her Memorial Mass with Eucharist Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11 A.M., at the Memorial Church of St. Luke, 1946 Welsh Road, Phila. PA 19115. The family will receive condolences from 10 A.M. until the time of Mass. Interment to follow in the Churchyard. Contributions may be sent to the Memorial Church of St. Luke or to the . www.fletchernasevich.com

