LOUISE D. (Jones) ROSENBERGER

LOUISE D. (Jones) ROSENBERGER Notice
ROSENBERGER
LOUISE D. (nee Jones)
On May 27, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph H. Rosenberger. Beloved mother of Louise Kudzmas (John) and Tina Haux (Charles). Dear sister of David Crouthers. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 9 to 11 A.M., at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137. Services 11 A.M. Int. North Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's memory to the Abington Health Founda-tion, Attn: Hospice, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 would be appreciated by his family.


Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019
