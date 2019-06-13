Home

LOUISE (Bowser) GILBERT

LOUISE (Bowser) GILBERT Notice
GILBERT
LOUISE (nee Bowser)
of Merion and Delray Beach, FL. Wife of the late Alfred. Mother of Alfred Harrison (Linda), Roland Harrison and the late Andrew Harrison (Pam). Stepmother of Beth Reisboard (Dr. Richard), Valarie Swarbrick and William Gilbert (Gudi). Sister of June Moore (the late Henry). Grand-mother of Chrissy (Travis), Lauren (Doreen), Adam (Lisa), Dana (Arthur), Jeremy (Jenn), Marc (Amanda), and Amy. Great grandmother of Jonah, Ethan, Gabi, James, Jordyn, Max, Lilah, Gabe, Owen, Jocelyn, Izzy, Jaden, Bodhi, Andrew, Emily and Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Friday 10 A.M. The Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cem., Springfield Rd, Spring-field, PA. The family will return to the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to AVP of Phila., www.avpphila.org.

Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019
