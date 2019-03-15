Home

LOUISE (Cicchetti) LEUZZI

Passed away on March 13 2019, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Dominick. Loving mother of Marie Farina, Dominick Jr. (Nancy) Leuzzi, and Patricia Leuzzi. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing SUNDAY Evening, from 6 to 9 P.M., and MONDAY morning, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass MONDAY, 10 A.M., St. Paul Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019
