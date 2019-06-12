Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE RIORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE M. (Wissert) RIORDAN


1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers
LOUISE M. (Wissert) RIORDAN Notice
RIORDAN
LOUISE M. (nee Wissert)


Passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, surrounded by her family at the age of 73. Loving wife of the late James J. Riordan Sr.; devoted mother of James J. Riordan Jr. (Kathleen), Michael (April), Brian, and Kelly (Steven) DiIenno; dear sister of Irma Bitzberger, Joseph Wissert, Theresa Markiewicz, Thomas Wissert and the late Robert Wissert; dear Grammy of Jonathan, James III, Matteo, Juliette, "Stevie D", Brian, Avianna, Christian and Marco.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9 to 10:45 A.M., Church of St Gabriel, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Condolences at

cavanaghfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now