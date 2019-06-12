|
|
RIORDAN
LOUISE M. (nee Wissert)
Passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, surrounded by her family at the age of 73. Loving wife of the late James J. Riordan Sr.; devoted mother of James J. Riordan Jr. (Kathleen), Michael (April), Brian, and Kelly (Steven) DiIenno; dear sister of Irma Bitzberger, Joseph Wissert, Theresa Markiewicz, Thomas Wissert and the late Robert Wissert; dear Grammy of Jonathan, James III, Matteo, Juliette, "Stevie D", Brian, Avianna, Christian and Marco.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9 to 10:45 A.M., Church of St Gabriel, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Condolences at
cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019