John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
8504 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
LOUISE (Schaffer) MACKIN

LOUISE (Schaffer) MACKIN Notice
MACKIN
LOUISE (née Schaffer)


Passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved wife to the late James F. Mackin, Sr.; loving mother to James F. Mackin, Jr. (Mag), the late Denise Gandy, Susan Mackin Hindley, and Maureen Halner (Steve); cherished Mom-Mom of 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Louise was a sheet metal worker at Philadel-phia Naval Yard during WWII.
Relatives and friends are invited to Louise's Life Celebration on Monday, from 6 to 8 P.M., and Tuesday, from 8:15 to 9:15 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Dominic Church. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Louise's memory to Vitas Hospice at Nazareth Hospital www.vitas.com would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
