MACKIN
LOUISE (née Schaffer)
Passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved wife to the late James F. Mackin, Sr.; loving mother to James F. Mackin, Jr. (Mag), the late Denise Gandy, Susan Mackin Hindley, and Maureen Halner (Steve); cherished Mom-Mom of 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Louise was a sheet metal worker at Philadel-phia Naval Yard during WWII.
Relatives and friends are invited to Louise's Life Celebration on Monday, from 6 to 8 P.M., and Tuesday, from 8:15 to 9:15 A.M., at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Dominic Church. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Louise's memory to Vitas Hospice at Nazareth Hospital www.vitas.com would be appreciated.
