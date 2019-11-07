Home

LOUISE MARIE PLAGEMAN

92, of Quakertown, PA, on Sun. November 3, 2019, at Lifequest Nursing Care in Quakertown. Wife of late James Plageman, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Graduate of Media High School. Worked as a secretary for Veterans Adminis-tration office in Philadelphia.
Survivors, daughter Carol Leiter (Robert), of Richlandtown; brother, Carl Pliscott of Texas; her daughter-in-law, Erika of Douglassville PA and 3 grand-children, Michael Plageman, Kevin Plageman and Joseph Leiter.
Visitation 10 to 11 A.M., Monday, November 11, 2019, at NAUGLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, Ltd., 135 Pumping Station Rd Quakertown, PA 18951. Funeral at 11 A.M. Int. St. John Neuman Cemetery in Chalfont, PA. Contributions to St. Johns United Church of Christ, 4 N. Main Street, Richlandtown, PA 18955. Visit

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
