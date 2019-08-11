|
|
McCAHILL-SIMPSON
LOUISE (nee Cianfero)
August 2, 2019. Age 82. Author and Business Owner. Louise worked for the City of Philadel-phia, Department of Human Services for 23 years. Originally from South Philadelphia, she attended High School at John W. Hallahan Catholic High for Girls before attending Philadelphia College of Arts where she attained her BA Degree in Fine arts and later Temple University earning her Masters in Public Administration. After leaving the Department of Human Services with the City of Philadelphia, she started her own business with Sorelle Cianfero Tours as Owner, Publicist and Tour Guide for "A Chef's Tour of the Italian Market". As a food enthusiast with a focus on her family's Abruzzi roots, she wrote 2 cookbooks, "Italian Food and Folklore" and "101 Desserts for the Italian Market". Louise is predeceased by her son, Peter McCahill and her husband, Robert Simpson. Services will be held Tuesday 9:30 A.M. at St. Monica Manor, 2509 S. 4th St., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment Fernwood Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019