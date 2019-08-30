Home

LOUISE PRESSLER WILDE MILLER

MILLER
LOUISE PRESSLER WILDE
Died on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019, after a long illness. She was seventy-six. She was the only child of Bertram M. and Florence Wilde. She was married to George John Miller, Esq. from 1986 until her death. She is survived by her husband, and stepchildren, as well as her cousins and their children.
A Memorial Service will take place on September 22nd, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the Music Room of Beaumont at Bryn Mawr, 601 N. Ithan Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions may be made to the trustees of Gettysburg College.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 30, 2019
