Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
260 High St
Mt. Holly, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
260 High St
Mt. Holly, NJ
LOUISE S. McRAE Notice
McRAE
LOUISE S.
Of Mount Holly, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by her family. She was 89. Relatives and friends may visit the family on Friday, October 18 at 9:45-10:45 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mt. Holly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cem., Hainesport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Louise's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (www.samaritannj.org), 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements by

PERINCHIEF CHAPELS, Mt. Holly. www.perinchief.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019
