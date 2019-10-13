|
McRAE
LOUISE S.
Of Mount Holly, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by her family. She was 89. Relatives and friends may visit the family on Friday, October 18 at 9:45-10:45 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mt. Holly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cem., Hainesport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Louise's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (www.samaritannj.org), 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements by
PERINCHIEF CHAPELS, Mt. Holly. www.perinchief.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019