LOUISE (Celenza) ZUNGOLO

LOUISE (Celenza) ZUNGOLO Notice
ZUNGOLO
LOUISE (nee Celenza)
Age 95, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Zungolo. Devoted mother of William (Angela) Zungolo. Dear sister-in-law of Helen (the late Frank) Zungolo. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning May 4th, 9:00 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.

www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019
