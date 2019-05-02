|
ZUNGOLO
LOUISE (nee Celenza)
Age 95, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Zungolo. Devoted mother of William (Angela) Zungolo. Dear sister-in-law of Helen (the late Frank) Zungolo. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning May 4th, 9:00 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019