Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
DeSIMONE
LUCILLE J. (nee Felici)
On June 24, 2019, of Brigantine, NJ. formerly of St. Mary of the Eternal Parish. Lucille was a volunteer at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine. Beloved Mother of Raymond DeSimone, loving Mom Mom of Dena and Michael DeSimone. She will be missed by her many loving nieces and nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at the CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor.Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Please send donations in Lucille's name to Gloucester Co. Special Serv. Education Foundation, 1340 Tanyard Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080.
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019
