|
|
HAMILTON
LUCILLE L.
Formerly of Havertown, PA died peacefully on Oct. 28th, 2019 at the age of 80. Wife of the late Charles P. Hamilton Sr. and devoted mother of Charlie, Cheryl, Ken and Bill; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and brothers, Ken Borden and Bob Lester. The family will receive guests on Mon. Nov. 4th. after 10 A.M. in the CHADWICK & McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either The American Diabetes Assn. or
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019