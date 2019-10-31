Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
LUCILLE L. HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON
LUCILLE L.


Formerly of Havertown, PA died peacefully on Oct. 28th, 2019 at the age of 80. Wife of the late Charles P. Hamilton Sr. and devoted mother of Charlie, Cheryl, Ken and Bill; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and brothers, Ken Borden and Bob Lester. The family will receive guests on Mon. Nov. 4th. after 10 A.M. in the CHADWICK & McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either The American Diabetes Assn. or

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
