NARDUCCI
LUCILLE M. (nee Landi)
on October 20, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Frank T. Loving Mother of Lisa (David) Kahana, Lucille (Albert) Piccoli and the late Frank J. (Annemarie) Narducci; survived by her 11 loving grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; also survived by her loving sister, brothers, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing WEDNESDAY Evening 7:00 to 9:00 and THURSDAY Morning 8:30 to 9:30 at The PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass THURSDAY 10:00 A.M. Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Interment New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019