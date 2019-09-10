|
|
VANDENBURG
LUCILLE (nee Malkoski)
Passed away on Sept. 6, 2019 at age 71. Loving wife of John, cherished mom of Michele and Wendy. Dear sister of Loretta Wickizer, Joseph Malkoski, Barbara MacFarland and the late Robert Malkoski. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday 9 A.M. in Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave. Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019