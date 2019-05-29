|
|
COCUCCI
LUCY C.
Age 83, died on May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Cocucci, dear mother of Rev. Joseph MPR Cocucci and the late Michael T. Cocucci Funeral Mass, Friday, May 31, 2019, 11 A.M., Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713. Family and friends are invited to attend her Viewing at Church 1 hour prior at 10 A.M. Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions are welcome to St. John Neuman Church, 11211 Beau-champ Road, Berlin, MD 21811. Online condolences at
YASIKFH.com
Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019