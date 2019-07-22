|
|
DRUMHELLER
LUCY R. (DiPasquale)
95, of Springfield, PA formerly of Clifton Heights, PA on July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonard E. Drumheller; loving mother of Robert (Jeanne) Drumheller; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Breann) and Aimee (Jason) Smith, great-grand-mother of Daniel, Ella, Paige and Tyler, sister of Ann Marie (Robert) Russo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019 10 A.M. Church of St. Kevin, 200 W. Sproul Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass Thursday 11 A.M. in the Church. Burial private. Contributions to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(Arr. O'Leary F.H.)
Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019