Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LUCY DRUMHELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCY R. (DiPasquale) DRUMHELLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCY R. (DiPasquale) DRUMHELLER Notice
DRUMHELLER
LUCY R. (DiPasquale)


95, of Springfield, PA formerly of Clifton Heights, PA on July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonard E. Drumheller; loving mother of Robert (Jeanne) Drumheller; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Breann) and Aimee (Jason) Smith, great-grand-mother of Daniel, Ella, Paige and Tyler, sister of Ann Marie (Robert) Russo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019 10 A.M. Church of St. Kevin, 200 W. Sproul Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass Thursday 11 A.M. in the Church. Burial private. Contributions to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

(Arr. O'Leary F.H.)

Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.