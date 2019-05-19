Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
LUELLEN FIELDS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Redeemer
230 Pennswood Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
230 Pennswood Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUELLEN FIELDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUELLEN FIELDS

Notice Condolences Flowers

LUELLEN FIELDS Notice
FIELDS
LUELLEN
May 12, 2019, of Haverford, PA., formerly of Stamford, CT. Daughter of the late Brig. Gen. Kenneth E Fields and Fredrica Hastings Fields. Luellen was one of the first women to graduate with a Masters of Architecture degree from Columbia University. Dear sister of the late CDR. David and Dr. Stephen Fields. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Fields; nephews Kenneth, David (Lisa), Carter (Natalie) and Edward Fields; nieces Carolyn Cheyne (Richard) and Tracy Steele (Col. David); and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday May 24, beginning at 10:30 A.M. with Funeral Service to commence at 11 A.M. at Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment is private.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now