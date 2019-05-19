|
FIELDS
LUELLEN
May 12, 2019, of Haverford, PA., formerly of Stamford, CT. Daughter of the late Brig. Gen. Kenneth E Fields and Fredrica Hastings Fields. Luellen was one of the first women to graduate with a Masters of Architecture degree from Columbia University. Dear sister of the late CDR. David and Dr. Stephen Fields. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Fields; nephews Kenneth, David (Lisa), Carter (Natalie) and Edward Fields; nieces Carolyn Cheyne (Richard) and Tracy Steele (Col. David); and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday May 24, beginning at 10:30 A.M. with Funeral Service to commence at 11 A.M. at Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment is private.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019