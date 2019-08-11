|
VANCE
LYDIA C.
73, wife of Robert D. Vance of Phoenixville, PA died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born on May 11, 1946 in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Aldo and Adele (Callegari) Camana. Lydia and Robert met in 1965 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and were married for 53 devoted years. She was an active volunteer with and made a big impact at Cystic Fibrosis as their Director of Fundraising. But her primary mission that she loved most was being an active mother and grandmother. In addition to her loving husband Robert, she is survived by her 2 children, Cheryl Vance and Brian Vance; her daughter-in-law, Marcia Vance; and her 4 grandchildren, Kendrick Brayman, Garrett Brayman, Caelyn Vance, and Jessica Vance.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Basil the Great, 2340 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 A.M., with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12:30 P.M. Visitation from 10 to 11 A.M. Contributions may be given to at www.stjude.org or at www.cancer.org
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019