LYNDA CLOUD WEBER

LYNDA CLOUD WEBER Notice
WEBER
LYNDA CLOUD


59, of Queen Village, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, after 11 years of living life to its fullest with a diagnosis of cancer. She worked at UPenn as an environmental graphic designer for the Office of the University Architect. Survived by her husband Tony Weber, son Maxwell (Max) Harlan Weber of Durham, NC, daughter Alessandra (Ali) Rose Weber of Phila, mother Donna Cloud and sister Sharon Hirschland, both of Charlottesville, VA, and brother, Harley Terrie Cloud, of Charlotte, NC. Predeceased by her father Harley Cloud and older brother Terrie Carson. Also treasured by many nieces and nephews, a large extended family in Maysville, Kentucky, and many close friends in Philadelphia and around the world. A memorial service will be held Sat., Dec. 7th, at Christ Church in Old City, Phila at 10AM. Visitation will precede the service from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Penn Medicine Hospice.

Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com (215) 563-1580

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019
