|
|
KOHLMAN
LYNDA (nee Geary)
On July 2, 2019, age 69, of Mt. Laurel, NJ formerly Moorestown. Survived by her husband Burton. Sons Matthew and Andrew. Sister Susan Getz. Daughter of Margaret Geary and the late Lewis. Funeral service Monday 10 A.M. at the LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 78 E. Main St, Moorestown, NJ. Viewing Sunday eve 6- 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of Flowers please make Memorial contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Marlton, NJ 08053 or , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Condolences may be left at www.Lewisfuneralhomemoorestown. com
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019