|
|
GOODSTINE
DR. LYNETTE BARBARA
73, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Dr. Goodstine was born and raised in Manchester, CT and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a B.A. degree. She attended medical school at the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium and the Medical College of Pennsylvania, where she earned her M.D. Dr. Goodstine practiced as an internist for more than 20 years at the Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, PA. She then joined the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, where, driven by her passion to help female Veterans, she created the Women's Health program and became its Director. In her retirement, Dr. Goodstine found time to return to her love for art, and through the years produced a volume of award-winning drawings and paintings.
She is survived and dearly miss-ed by her daughter, Sarah Levin Goodstine of Montclair; her daughter-in-law, Laurie Levin Goodstine; her granddaughter, Ruby Levin Goodstine; and her beloved dog, Pepper Violet Goodstine. Memorial contribu-tions may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, by mail to Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or to at stroke.org. For shiva informa-tion, please contact J.L. APTER MEMORIAL CHAPELS of Cedar Grove at 973-239-4200.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 27, 2019