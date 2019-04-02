Home

NELSON
LYNN A. (nee) Pakyz


Suddenly (March 29, 2019). Beloved wife of Alfred D. Nelson. Loving mother to Matthew (Nicole) Nelson, and Brian Nelson. Grandmother to Macklin and Maverick. She will also be missed by her parents John and Katherine Pakyz. Sister to Karen (William) Press.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lynn's family from 9 to 11 A.M., Saturday, April 6, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 3101 Tyson Ave., 19149, and her Memorial Service to follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lynn's memory may be made to in the name of Daniel E. Bennis, 5 Valley Square, #210, Blue Bell PA 19422.

www.mannalfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
