KLEMPNER
LYNNE (nee Rapoport)
May 25, 2019; of Glen Mills, PA; beloved wife of Benson; loving mother of Marc R. Klempner (Robyn) and Todd Klempner (Alexia Giblin); devoted sister of Dr. Neil Rapoport (Beth Ann); cherished grandmother of Josh, Jake, Ila, Cameron and Lauren. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday, 1 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at Maris Grove (following burial in the Cardinal Bldg. and Wed., 2:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at Redwood Commons, Bldg. #301), Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the (www.cancer.org).
Published on Philly.com on May 27, 2019