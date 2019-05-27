Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Redwood Commons,
Bldg. #301
Glen Mills, PA
May 25, 2019; of Glen Mills, PA; beloved wife of Benson; loving mother of Marc R. Klempner (Robyn) and Todd Klempner (Alexia Giblin); devoted sister of Dr. Neil Rapoport (Beth Ann); cherished grandmother of Josh, Jake, Ila, Cameron and Lauren. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday, 1 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment at Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at Maris Grove (following burial in the Cardinal Bldg. and Wed., 2:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at Redwood Commons, Bldg. #301), Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the (www.cancer.org).

Published on Philly.com on May 27, 2019
