of Fishtown passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Lysa loved animals and found solace in their care and comfort. She enjoyed reading, cycling, and fitness. She loved New Orleans.

You'll never live like common people.
You'll never do what common people do.
You'll never fail like common people.
You'll never watch your life slide out of view.

An Open House to celebrate Lysa's life will be held at 243 Canal St., Phoenixville on Wed-nesday, July 3, 2019 from 4 to 8 P.M. Donations to the Animal Care Sanctuary Community Clinic, the Free Library of Phila. or the Red Paw Emergency Relief Team are preferred.
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019
