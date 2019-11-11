|
|
SR. M. BARBARA
COSSABOON, IHM
Formerly Sr. M. Elizabeth Bertrand, IHM on Nov. 8, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sisters Georgia (Donald) Embs, Patricia (Robert) Sheehan, Betsy (John) Gallagher, her brother Bert (Jane) Cossaboon, many loving nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Predeceased by her parents Bert and Elizabeth Roseman Cossaboon. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H, INC.
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019