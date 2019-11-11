Home

DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
More Obituaries for M. SR.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. BARBARA Formerly M. Elizabeth Bertrand IHM SR. Sr.

M. BARBARA Formerly M. Elizabeth Bertrand IHM SR. Sr. Notice
SR. M. BARBARA
COSSABOON, IHM
Formerly Sr. M. Elizabeth Bertrand, IHM on Nov. 8, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sisters Georgia (Donald) Embs, Patricia (Robert) Sheehan, Betsy (John) Gallagher, her brother Bert (Jane) Cossaboon, many loving nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Predeceased by her parents Bert and Elizabeth Roseman Cossaboon. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H, INC.
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019
