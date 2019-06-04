|
|
SR. M. DOROTHY
FOGARTY, IHM
Formerly Sr. Regina Alice, IHM On June 1, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Alice Crimmins Fogarty and her siblings, Richard (Louise), Maurice (Kathryn), and Alice Ann Noble (Howard). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern PA 19355, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019