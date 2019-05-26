Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for M. GORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. M. KATHLEEN GORMAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

SR. M. KATHLEEN GORMAN Notice
SR. M. KATHLEEN
GORMAN, IHM
Formally Sr. M. Alice Joseph, IHM on May 23, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her brothers Joseph (Bobbie), William (Lynne), Sean (Patricia) and Kevin, many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Alice Carr Gorman and her sister Susan. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.

Arr. By DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181;

WWW.DELLAFH.COM
Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now