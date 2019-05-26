|
|
SR. M. KATHLEEN
GORMAN, IHM
Formally Sr. M. Alice Joseph, IHM on May 23, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her brothers Joseph (Bobbie), William (Lynne), Sean (Patricia) and Kevin, many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Alice Carr Gorman and her sister Susan. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.
Arr. By DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181; WWW.DELLAFH.COM
Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019