Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Timothy RC Church
Levick St
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy RC Church
Levick St
M. RONALD Notice
DILLON
RONALD M.


November 29, 2019. Loving father to Donnamarie (Andrew Severance) Dillon, and Tracy L. (Vincent Catanzaro) Comans. He will also be missed by his 4 grandchildren Charles, Anthony, Peter, and Nolan. Relatives and friends are invited to Ronald's Viewing Wednesday 12/4, 7-9pm at MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave. (at Tyson), and Thursday 12/5 9:30-10:30 am at St. Timothy RC Church, Levick St. His Funeral Mass will follow 12/5 10:30 am Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Ronald's name may be made to Abington Jefferson Home Hospice, 225 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974.


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019
