STRANGE
MADELINE BERNICE
(nee McHugh)
Age 86, of Philadelphia, passed away on July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Strange, Sr. Devoted mother of Madeleine "Maggie" O'Brien (James) and Charles W. Strange, Jr. (Mary). Cherished grand-mother of Sean O'Brien, Rose Zimmerman (Drew), Charles Strange III, Katelyn Strange and Carly Strange. Treasured great-grandmother of Andrew, Juliana and Emma. Predeceased by her beloved grandson, Petty Officer 1st Class Michael J. Strange. Dear sister of Joseph McHugh, Alice Martin, Eileen Mahoney and Catherine Cattie. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019