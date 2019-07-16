STRANGE

MADELINE BERNICE

(nee McHugh)

Age 86, of Philadelphia, passed away on July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Strange, Sr. Devoted mother of Madeleine "Maggie" O'Brien (James) and Charles W. Strange, Jr. (Mary). Cherished grand-mother of Sean O'Brien, Rose Zimmerman (Drew), Charles Strange III, Katelyn Strange and Carly Strange. Treasured great-grandmother of Andrew, Juliana and Emma. Predeceased by her beloved grandson, Petty Officer 1st Class Michael J. Strange. Dear sister of Joseph McHugh, Alice Martin, Eileen Mahoney and Catherine Cattie. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Madeline cherished time spent in Rehoboth Beach with her children and grandchildren. She loved to spoil her grands and great grands especially during the Holidays with un-expected "little" gifts. She was a wonderful cook and took great pleasure in cooking and baking everyone's favorite dishes.

Madeline had a kind and generous spirit and was the first to help anyone in need, she had an extra soft spot for children.

She was a 27 year employee in the Advertising Department of the Philadelphia Inquirer, where she served as an officer on the Newspaper Guild of Greater Philadelphia.

Relatives and friends are invited to Madeline's Life Celebration Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 A.M., at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 701 Gaul St., Phila. PA 19125, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Madeline's memory may be made to The Michael Strange Foundation, PO Box 6038, Phila. PA 19114 or Saint Laurentius School, 1612 E. Berks St., Phila., PA 19125, would be appreciated. Life Celebration Services entrusted to JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD... 215-218-0100 www.lifecelebration.com





Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019