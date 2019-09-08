|
|
McCARRON
MADELINE V. (nee Schade)
Age 95, formerly of Yeadon and SW Phila., passed away on Sept. 4, 2019. Loving wife of the late John McCarron. Mother of the late John McCarron, Jr. Sister of Mary C. Ryan and the late Charles Schade. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Thursday, Sept 12th at Holy Family Chapel, 5300 Chester Avenue, Phila, PA 19143 where friends may call 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. at the Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila, PA 19143.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019