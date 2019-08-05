Home

Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Granite Farms Estates
1343 W. Baltimore Pike
Media, PA
MADGE C. WERTZBERGER

MADGE C. WERTZBERGER
WERTZBERGER
MADGE C.
Longtime resident of Media, Madge Cianci Wertzberger, 97, died peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her family at Granite Farms Estates. She was born in Philadelphia on November 26, 1921, she grew up in Holmes, PA.
She was the widow of Edward Lamberson USMC, who fell at Okinawa and was interred in Arlington National Cemetery. Later, she married James Wertzberger, now deceased. She is survived by her 3 daughters Lois Lamberson Jones, Lynn Wertzberger Heiler, and Karen Wertzberger Geary, as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Mario and Elvira Cianci, sister Olive Powell, brothers William and Mario Cianci and grandson Jason Jones. Memorial Service Saturday, Sept. 7th, at 11 A.M., at Granite Farms Estates, 1343 W. Baltimore Pike, Media PA 19063. Memorial donations can be made to the Samaritan Fund, at Granite Farms Estates.
Madge will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 5, 2019
