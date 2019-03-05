|
March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Manigly. Loving mother of Larry (Connie), Michael (Pam), Donald (Vera), Mary (John) Henry and Thomas. Also survived by 15 grandchildren; 13 great grand-children; 3 sisters and one brother. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mae's memory to St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickinson St., Phila., 19146 would be appreciated.
