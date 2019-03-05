Home

More Obituaries for MAE MANIGLY
MAE R. MANIGLY

MAE R. MANIGLY Notice
MANIGLY
MAE R.
March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Manigly. Loving mother of Larry (Connie), Michael (Pam), Donald (Vera), Mary (John) Henry and Thomas. Also survived by 15 grandchildren; 13 great grand-children; 3 sisters and one brother. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mae's memory to St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickinson St., Phila., 19146 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
