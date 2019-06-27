Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for MAFALDA MOGAVERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAFALDA (Vespa) MOGAVERO

Notice Condolences Flowers

MAFALDA (Vespa) MOGAVERO Notice
MOGAVERO
MAFALDA "MIFFIE"
(nee Vespa)


June 25, 2019. Age 94. Devoted wife of the late Michael Jr.; beloved mother of Maria (Joseph) Campagna, and the late Michael III; also survived by one sister, Jennie Giordano; 3 grandchildren, Marissa Campagna, Tiffany (Lou) Monzo and Joseph Campagna; 2 great-grandchildren, Mia and Santino "Sonny" Monzo; and many loving nieces and nephews,.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Sunday eve 7 to 9 P.M., and Monday morning, 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Monday, 10 A.M., St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now