MOGAVERO
MAFALDA "MIFFIE"
(nee Vespa)
June 25, 2019. Age 94. Devoted wife of the late Michael Jr.; beloved mother of Maria (Joseph) Campagna, and the late Michael III; also survived by one sister, Jennie Giordano; 3 grandchildren, Marissa Campagna, Tiffany (Lou) Monzo and Joseph Campagna; 2 great-grandchildren, Mia and Santino "Sonny" Monzo; and many loving nieces and nephews,.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Sunday eve 7 to 9 P.M., and Monday morning, 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Monday, 10 A.M., St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ.
Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019