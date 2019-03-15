|
|
BROWN
MALCOM D.
77, died peacefully on March 9, 2019, at his house surrounded by family. Mal was born in Watertown MA. He is preceded in death by Beverley A. Brown, and is survived by loving partner, Maureen Mealey; his daughter Kelly and son-in-law Christian Kane of Havertown PA; son Shawn and daughter-in-law Cristy Brown of Largo FL; sister Joan Patton of Watertown MA; grandchildren, Morgan Brown, Erin Kane, Logan Brown, Sean Kane and Maura Kane.
Mal was a resident of Bradenton FL and Longport NJ. Mal worked in the printing industry his whole life and ran a successful family business, The Kelshawn Group in Philadelphia PA, from 1975 until 2002. Mal was an avid fisher-man and photographer. He had a fulfilling retirement traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at his home 102 Hospitality Drive, Longport NJ 08403, between 2 and 4 P.M. on Saturday, April 6th. In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions in Malcolm's name are respect-fully requested for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing at www.projecthealingwaters.org
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019