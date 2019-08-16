Home

Of Philadelphia, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Trustee Thomas J. Lashley, Jr. Adored mother of Edward Hancock, Tycheef Lashley, and Sylvia Robinson-Hite. Cherished grandmother of 5; also survived by a host of great-grands, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral Services are Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 10 A.M., at Miller Memorial Baptist Church, 1518 N. 22nd Street, Philadelphia. Visitation Saturday from 9 A.M. until time of Service at the Church. Int. Ivy Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia. Arrangements entrusted to
Arrangements entrusted to WATSON MORTUARY SERVICE
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
