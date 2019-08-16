|
LASHLEY
MAMIE
Of Philadelphia, passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Trustee Thomas J. Lashley, Jr. Adored mother of Edward Hancock, Tycheef Lashley, and Sylvia Robinson-Hite. Cherished grandmother of 5; also survived by a host of great-grands, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral Services are Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 10 A.M., at Miller Memorial Baptist Church, 1518 N. 22nd Street, Philadelphia. Visitation Saturday from 9 A.M. until time of Service at the Church. Int. Ivy Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia. Arrangements entrusted to
WATSON MORTUARY SERVICE 26 Gifford Ave., Jersey City, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019