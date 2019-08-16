Home

MANUEL, "MIKE" VOSBIKIAN

Of Medford, NJ, peacefully passed away at home on August 14, 2019 at the age of 98. He was the beloved husband of Viola (Endrigian) and loving father of Michael Vosbikian (Linda) and Mark Vosbikian (Lynne). His angels on earth were his grandchildren Michael (Sabrina), Jennifer (John) and Jacquelyn (Joseph) and his great grandchildren Michael and Eva. He is survived by his brother Peter (Irene) and was predeceased by his siblings Sarah Hovsepian, Samuel Vosbikian, Joseph Vosbikian, Elizabeth Hovnanian and Virginia DerHagopian who now welcome him with open hearts. He and his family will always be especially thankful to Patricia who cared for both Mike and Babe with uncondi-tional love, support and dignity.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, 8701 Ridge Ave., Phila., PA 19128. Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at Lake-view Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church and the Kirk Azad Vosbikian Foundation.

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
