McHUGH
MANUS III, "TERRY"
On Sept. 30, 2019 of Devon. Brother of the late Brian McHugh and Sheila Shannon. Survived by his wife Layne (nee Lahrman), his children: M. Kevin (Chris) McHugh, Kathy (Doug) Spotts and Kerry (Fred) Roughgarden and their mother Deirdre McHugh, 8 grand-children: Alexis deYoung, Matthew Spotts, Kathleen Roughgarden, Michael Spotts, Joseph Roughgarden, Audry Roughgarden, Jack Spotts, and Meredith Roughgarden and his sisters Molly O'Grady and Elaine Sharer. Also 3 step-children Charlotte, Lawrence, and Jana Carroll.
Terry was a Captain in the Air Force, an Executive/Consultant/ Innovator in the Specialty Gas Industry and a 50+ year member of the Aronimink Golf Club.
Relatives, friends and members of Aronimink Golf Club are invited to his Visitation on Saturday Oct. 19th from 9:30 - 10:45 A.M., All In Church at St. Norbert's Church 50 Leopard Rd. (Rte. 252) Paoli 19301. Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Inurnment private - Westminster Cemetery. Contributions in Terry's memory may be made to St. Joseph University Men's Track & Cross Country program of which he was a stellar athlete on an NCAA All-American team and which held a special place in his heart.
Website for contributions: giving.sju.edu and select "Hawk Athletic Fund" or by mail to St. Joseph's University, 5600 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131, putting "Hawk Athletic Fund" in the memo line. Tribute to Manus 'Terry' McHugh III Graduation Year: 1958
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019