More Obituaries for MARC CLAIR
MARC DENNIS CLAIR Notice
CLAIR
MARC DENNIS
November 8, 2019. Husband of Flora Klein Clair (nee Brandspiegel); father of Adam Clair, Eric Clair, and Leah Clair; son of Blanche and the late Martin Clair; brother of Bob (Janette) Clair; stepfather of Jordan Klein and Haley Klein; uncle of Alex Clair. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 2:30 P.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday through Wednesday at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Fels Early Learning Services,
www.felskids.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
