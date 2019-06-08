Home

MARC J. FRUMER

MARC J. FRUMER Notice
FRUMER
MARC J.
The family of Marc J. Frumer, Attorney at Law, announce the sad news of his unexpected passing on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 55. He was the beloved son of the late Marshall Frumer and Hilda Frumer. Marc was the devoted and loving father of Alexa and Lindsay Frumer. Marc is survived by his children, his mother, his brother Richard Frumer, an attorney, and his former wife, Jill Frumer, the mother of Alexa and Lindsay. He will be greatly missed and always in the thoughts of family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19126. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, beginning at 4:30 P.M. at Melrose B'nai Israel Emmanu-El, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027. In lieu of flowers, friends and family who wish to honor the memory of Marc may donate to Children's Crisis Treatment Center http://cctckids.org/donate/make-a-donation/

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 8, 2019
