KESSLER
MARC J.
Died June 7, 2019. Loving husband of Carole (nee Shore); beloved father of Ronni (John) and Matthew (Nicole); adoring grandfather of Alex, Sydney, Peri, Jack and Lucy. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor, NJ. at 4 P.M. The family requests that donations be sent in Marc's memory to Settlement Music School, 416 Queen St. Phila., Pa. 19147. Shiva will be observed at the Kessler residence Thursday evening and at the home of Ronni Kessler and John Hogan Saturday night.
Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019