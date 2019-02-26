|
|
LEVIN
MARC NEIL
Age 78, of Philadelphia, PA. Husband of the late Ann Levin; son of the late Nettie and Morris Levin. Loving father of Mindy, Sal, and Robert (Jamie) Levin. Devoted grandfather of Andrew, Alexandra, Emma, Max and Leo. Cherished brother of Joan (Alan) Citrenbaum and the late Carl Levin. A Funeral Service will be held at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Roosevelt Cemetery. Memorial observance will be held at Mindy Levin's residence, Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday at 6:30 P.M. Sunday 12 to 4 P.M. and 6:30 P.M. Donations in Marc's memory may be made to NTSAD or Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019