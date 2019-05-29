SPECTER

MARC LEROY

May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Elane (nee Katz) of Marlton, NJ. Loving and devoted father and stepfather of Jodie (Dr. Daniel) Klein, Dr. Richard (Lisa) Specter, Marc (Ann) Sonstein and Ned Sonstein. Cherished brother of Joan (Jay) Albert. Adoring "grandpapa" of Ryan, Cole, Isaac, Matthew and Hannah. While a financial planner by profession, his true passion in life was as a poet, author, storyteller and fiercely loyal friend to not only his Central High classmates and Penn State Beta Sig brothers, but to all he ever met. His unconditional love and kindness will not be forgotten by all who knew him, especially his loving wife and family.

Relatives and friends are invited to Services Wednesday , May 29th 1 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the Klein residence Wednesday only and Thursday at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Specter 5 to 9 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Golden Slipper Club and Charities, c/o Marc Specter "Jersey Devil" Camp Fire Site Fund. www.levinefuneral.com





