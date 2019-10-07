Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCELLA FRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCELLA M. FRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCELLA M. FRICK Notice
FRICK
MARCELLA M.


October 4, 2019. Age 90. Born in Syracuse, NY, youngest of 7 siblings. Graduate of Onondaga Valley Academy, long-time resident of Sharon Hill PA. She was a legal secretary for Niagara Mohawk and M.J. McCloskey & Assoc., member of Holy Spirit Women's Club (Sharon Hill), volunteer at John Heinz National Wildlife Preserve (Tinicum), board member of Sharon Hill Historical Society
Wife of the late Kenneth C. Frick; mother of Matthew Frick (Jane), Karen Frick, Susan (Pete) Vogt, and the late Laura Frick; grandmother to 6 grand-children, Philip, Stephen, Gregory, Daniel, Vincent, and the late Gretchen; great-grand-mother of Ethan.
Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Wednesday, 9:30 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill PA 19444. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to John Heinz National Wildlife Preserve, 8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Phila. PA 19153, or St. Philip Neri Church.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now