FRICK
MARCELLA M.
October 4, 2019. Age 90. Born in Syracuse, NY, youngest of 7 siblings. Graduate of Onondaga Valley Academy, long-time resident of Sharon Hill PA. She was a legal secretary for Niagara Mohawk and M.J. McCloskey & Assoc., member of Holy Spirit Women's Club (Sharon Hill), volunteer at John Heinz National Wildlife Preserve (Tinicum), board member of Sharon Hill Historical Society
Wife of the late Kenneth C. Frick; mother of Matthew Frick (Jane), Karen Frick, Susan (Pete) Vogt, and the late Laura Frick; grandmother to 6 grand-children, Philip, Stephen, Gregory, Daniel, Vincent, and the late Gretchen; great-grand-mother of Ethan.
Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Wednesday, 9:30 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill PA 19444. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to John Heinz National Wildlife Preserve, 8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Phila. PA 19153, or St. Philip Neri Church.
