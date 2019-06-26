Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
MARCELLA (D'Adamo) MONACO

MARCELLA (D'Adamo) MONACO Notice
MONACO
MARCELLA (nee D'Adamo)
Age 90, of Bryn Mawr PA, and formerly of Broomall, on June 15th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Samuel Monaco, DPM. Loving mother of Pamela Monaco, PhD., Stephen Monaco, DPM., and Mark Monaco, DO. (Patricia). Cherished grand-mother of 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Diana Klein and sister-in-law of Elizabeth D'Adamo. Precious daughter of the late Giovanna (nee Crocetti) and Nicholas D'Adamo.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, June 29th, from 11 to 11:45 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Memorial Service to follow 12 Noon in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Interment private.

Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019
